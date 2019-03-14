Hour-by-hour forecast: Met Office weather warnings in place as strong winds hit the South

Have your say

The weather of late has turned wet and windy, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for wind to the south of England.

Today (14 March) will see cloud and rain clearing south-eastwards during the morning. It will become mainly dry during the afternoon, with sunny spells and isolated showers.

The weather of late has turned wet and windy, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for wind to the south of England.

Strong westerly winds will hit throughout the day, but will slowly ease later on in the day.

Tonight will see cloud and rain return into the west, reaching Kent by midnight. Strong winds will also return later.

Friday (15 March) will be cloudy with periods of mainly light rain. The best of any drier spells will be further north. It will be windy with gales along the south coast.

Weather warnings

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place until 1pm today (14 March), covering the south of England.

The Met Office said, “Strong winds are expected through Thursday, with a short period of particularly gusty conditions across parts of northern England early in the morning, moving southeastwards across other parts of England by late morning.”

What to expect from this weather warning

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Hour-by-hour forecast as strong winds hit

11:00 - Heavy showers - 10C. Wind gust: 41mph.

12:00 - Sunny intervals - 11C. Wind gust: 43mph.

13:00 - Sunny intervals - 11C. Wind gust: 43mph.

14:00 - Sunny intervals - 10C. Wind gust: 40mph.

15:00 - Sunny intervals - 10C. Wind gust: 39mph.

16:00 - Cloudy - 10C. Wind gust: 36mph.

17:00 - Cloudy - 9C. Wind gust: 32mph.

18:00 - Cloudy - 9C. Wind gust: 28mph.

19:00 - Cloudy - 8C. Wind gust: 23mph.

20:00 - Cloudy - 8C. Wind gust: 21mph.

21:00 - Cloudy - 8C. Wind gust: 19mph.

22:00 - Cloudy - 8C. Wind gust: 20mph.

23:00 - Light rain - 8C. Wind gust: 19mph.