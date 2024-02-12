Housebuilder launches £3,000 community fund to support local projects in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With no cause too small, up to £3,000 is available to be gifted, so whether funds are needed to help supply new books for school children, a new kit for a sports team, or even craft supplies for a youth group, the Redrow Southern Counties initiative can help and is now open to entries from everyone.

The housebuilder, which is currently building in popular locations throughout Hampshire, West Sussex & Berkshire, has launched the fund for the very first time. Prior to the fund launching, Redrow Southern Counties has donated toward a range of local causes, most recently providing local schools with vegetable growing kits. This is in addition to providing investment in the local area and contributions toward education, healthcare, public transport and affordable housing linked to the planning process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative aims to help local organisations or individuals at the heart of the community to have the equipment and tools they need to continue the amazing work they are doing, or even start a new, exciting project.

Redrow bug hunt at the Cottenham Grove development in Cottenham Cambs.

Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Counties, comments: “We are really excited to have opened up our community fund for 2024, which forms part of our commitment to supporting local infrastructure and creating thriving communities both within our developments and in the wider area.

“Community plays a huge role in choosing where to live and we are continuously looking at ways we can support the local area. Residents living at our developments across the region really value their local groups and organisations, which are the backbone of happy, healthy and safe communities.

“We are inviting entries from any group, organisation or individual within the local area, to let us know how we could help their exciting plans – and look forward to making as many come true as possible!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad