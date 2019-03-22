How going to these Hampshire pubs could lead to you meeting former Portsmouth player Chris Kamara​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

PUNTERS at Hampshire pubs who give up their time to support a local sports team could find themselves spending a day with football icon and TV personality Chris Kamara.

The Good Sport initiative looks to give back to people who support friends and family as they spend their weekends on the pitch – whatever the weather.

According to Hungry Horse, which has pubs in Portsmouth, Portchester and Havant, pubs across the Solent region are frequented by people who have spent the day supporting local sports.

Dedicated supporters can now be nominated for the Good Sport prize – with the winner winning £500 and meeting Chris Kamara, who will join them in cheering on their local sports team from the sideline.

Chris Kamara said: ‘While it’s the players on the pitch that usually get all the glory, we thought it was high time for the fantastic fans on the sidelines to get some well-deserved recognition.

‘I know first-hand how important it is to have the fans behind you during a nail-biting game, so I can’t wait to meet the ‘good sport’ in the community and look forward to raising a glass to the unsung heroes of the beautiful game.’

Here are all the Hungry Horse pubs in our area:

1 – The Sovereigns, Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth

2 – The Farmhouse, Burrfields Road, Portsmouth

3 – The Seagull, Cornaway Lane, Portchester

4 – The Heron, Petersfield Road, Havant

To nominate someone for the award, go to hungryhorse.co.uk/good-sport.