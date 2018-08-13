How the Gosport Wombles are committed to tidying the town

THROUGH the influence of social media, a group set up to tackle rubbish in a town has grown by the hundreds.

The Gosport Wombles was set up less than a month ago, to create a community of people caring for the environment in the borough.

Already, the group has grown to more than 200 members on Facebook, and is working closely with Gosport Borough Council to keep the area clean.

Steph Suter, 30, is one of those who joined forces to help set up the group.

She said: 'There were a few of us who were picking up litter in the local area, all doing the same thing.

'We realised that together, we would have a bigger impact.

'The idea is that we can make people more socially aware - it is our responsibility to clean up our own rubbish.'

The group is currently at more than 230 members - who all use Facebook to let each other know which parts of the town they are cleaning.

Janette Powell, 45, explained: 'It’s nice to have a group that everyone can feel like the belong to.

‘As long as you can get out of the house, you can do something to help – it doesn’t have to be something big, but every little helps.

‘On our Facebook page we can post about which places we are cleaning because we can coordinate ourselves and meet other like-minded people, so I think it’s great.’

The group has also been working closely with Gosport Borough Council, working alongside one another to make keeping the town tidy an easier job.

Steph explained: ‘By going out and doing litter picking off our own backs, we’ve actually gotten to know the council contractors and are also able to help them out.

‘We’ve also been able to meet with councillors and discuss how to take this further.’

One of the things that the group has done with the council is bring in a new bin in Dolphin Way, by the Haslar sea wall.

Chairman of the Community Board, Cllr Graham Burgess, said: ‘This is all coming from the hard work that the Gosport Wombles are putting in.

‘The more people get involved the better – these bins will be emptied as needed by the council and will be a great asset to the borough.’