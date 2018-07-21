How these Canadians set a new world record in Gosport this month

A HUMAN-POWERED submarine team has set a new world speed record at a competition in Gosport.

At QinetiQ’s Ocean Basin in Gosport earlier this month, the team from Canadian École de Technologie Supérieure not only took the winning trophy, but also set the new world speed record for a human-powered submarine.

The team’s vessel, Omer 11, is the first human-powered submarine to be equipped with interchangeable propeller and non-propeller propulsion systems – reaching a speed of 4.94kts.

IMarEST race director William Megill said: ‘Underwater innovation showed up in force as the teams of students from universities in Canada, the US, Poland, Germany and the Netherlands gathered to try their hand at the gruelling engineering and sporting competition.

‘A lot of learning happened in among the fun the teams were having, both on and off the course – and of course there is nothing quite like a competition that ends in a new world speed record.’