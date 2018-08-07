Investigation after fire ‘deliberately lit' in Portchester flat

POLICE have launched a probe into a fire ‘deliberately lit’ at a block of flats.

Officers were called to reports of a blaze in a ground-floor property at Ribble Gardens, in Portchester, yesterday at 7am.

The flat was empty at the time and nobody was injured, but enquiries have found entry was gained and the fire was started deliberately in one of the bedrooms.

Police have said the incident caused significant damage in the room and the rest of the property was damaged by smoke.

They are now searching for witnesses who might have seen somebody ‘acting suspiciously' in the area on Monday morning.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180297357.