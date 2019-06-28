Investigation launched into fire which broke out at L&S Waste on Portsdown Hill in Portsmouth

A FIRE which erupted at L&S Waste at the top of Portsdown Hill in Portsmouth is now under control.

Fire crews from Cosham, Havant, Southsea and Hayling Island were called to the blaze this evening. Smoke could be seen billowing up.

The fire at L&S Waste on Portsdown Hill Picture: Adam Starks

L&S Waste Management said that an investigation would be held into what caused fire.

Managing director Mick Baulch said: ‘First and foremost no-one has been injured, which is obviously the primary concern.

‘L&S safety protocols were quickly initiated after the blaze started and the fire service were quickly on site.

‘They have now contained the fire and everything is under control. Obviously it’s been a very hot day but it’s unclear as yet to the cause of the fire, however Hampshire Fire and Rescue will conduct an investigation and will know more as a result.

‘Apologies to any local residents who might be affected.’

Onlookers said that black smoke could be seen across the area.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said that the call had come in at 6.50pm. She said that crews are likely to be there through the night and confirmed that an investigation would be held into the cause.

She added that nearby residents should keep windows and doors closed for the rest of the evening.