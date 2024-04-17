Isambard Brunel multi storey car park in Portsmouth city to close for 'essential maintenance'
Isambard Brunel multi storey car park, located in Alec Rose Lane, will be closed from Saturday, April 20 to Sunday, April 21. The car park is a popular spot for people to park if they are heading into the city or have an event at Guildhall. The council has confirmed that the closure will only involve the multi storey car park and not the outside section of the site.
The Portsmouth City Council Facebook page said: “This is so we can undertake some essential maintenance. The surface level outdoor section of the car park will be open as usual. If you usually use this car park when visiting the city centre, we advise you to please use alternative parking spaces on these dates.”
