IN A bid to spread joy, a church congregation held a free fun day in Havant.

Family Church took over Havant Park in the town centre with a variety of activities including face painting, human table football, go-karting and a soft play area all for free.

Pastor Steve Carey said: ‘We run this every year for free because we feel this is a time where things can be difficult financially for families and here everything is free and parents can enjoy a day out.

‘As Christians we want to spread joy and help people in our area.’

The organisation estimated 8,000 people attend the fun day each year.

Steve added: ‘We have a variety of people come along to the day including members of our congregation, their friends and family and others just walk past and come in.

‘It is great to be able to give something to our local community.’

Families could also take photos in a booth and were sent the printed images free of charge.

Lucia Vocilka came along to the day with her family and friends.

She said: ‘A friend of mine goes to Family Church and she told me about it so we decided to come down.

I definitely think a big draw for families is that it is free because that is a concern for lots of people these days so that is a great plus.’