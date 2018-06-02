It was the best of times, it was the worst of times... for a murder mystery dinner at Groundlings Theatre

It’s Christmas, and all your favourite Dickens characters have come out for a night of festive murder and mayhem at the beautiful, historic, Groundlings Theatre in Portsea tomorrow at 8pm.

Dust off your magnifying glasses and brush up on your carols, because this murder has happened during the most wonderful time of the year.

They need your help – amateur sleuths and detectives – and you need to go back to the time of Charles Dickens to solve this murder most foul.

Of course, you can’t expect your best detective work to happen on an empty stomach – a three-course festive dinner is the perfect accompaniment to a hideous murder, and the best way to get close to your fellow suspects and detectives.

To take part in this jolly bloody murder mystery of epic wintery proportions, call (023) 9273 7370, or go to groundlings.co.uk