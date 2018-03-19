Italian restaurant bans plastic straws

Have your say

AN ITALIAN restaurant based in Gunwharf Quays has made the decision to ban plastic straws.

Carluccio’s, which has 103 restaurants across the UK, will have banned all plastic straws by the end of this month.

CEO Mark Jones said: ‘In 2017, Carluccio’s used 1.5 million straws across its UK business and around half a million in London alone.’

Last month The News launched The Last Straw campaign, to stamp out the sale of plastic straws in the region.

‘Operating a large national group means we have the power to make a real difference.

‘Removing plastic straws, is us playing our part in reducing the volume of plastic that significantly damages our environment and wildlife.’