It’s time to bloom - The Diary Of A Wildflower photography studio coming to Port Solent soon!

Former Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Award winner Sophie Baker hosts a launch award at Port Solent next Sunday after ‘years of doubt and self sabotaging’.

That comes after Baker ‘unintentionally came across an empty space for let nestled within The Trading Post’ on the Boardwalk at the marina.

She explains: ‘I still can't even believe I've actually done it.

Sophie Baker founder and owner of Diary of a wildflower

‘My dear friend Claire Tamplin – also well known as ‘The Mindful Movement Coach’ – taught me that courage comes from the Latin word ‘Cor’ meaning ‘of the heart’.

‘It’s such a beautiful insight to have and from that moment I let my heart fully lead the way.

‘The previous owner’s name (at The Trading Post) stood above the door - 'My next steps'.

‘As clear as day I knew that I needed to lean into my vulnerability and go for it. Let my heart lead the way!’

Baker adds: ‘Community is something that really matters to me.

‘It's not about recognition for me, although it's lovely feeling appreciated and valued of course.

‘The real gold is found in the person you become by finding the discipline, courage and commitment you need to make the difference.

‘The real gold is found in the genuine connections you make. I care about being apart of movements that matter. I care about being a voice and being someone others can look to at times of need.

‘I love the little things in life and little businesses are very much included. Shopping small is something that brings effortless joy to me and being a small business in these testing times I know that every pound earnt is invested into family, passions futures.

‘Port Solent is a place full of character and light. It's slogan is actually 'Find your happy', which I absolutely adore and I think I may of found mine.

‘I am so excited, anxious, scared and ready to take on this next challenge and create a space that offers something a little different to the rest.

‘I will use my brand to raise awareness for things that aren't recognised or supported enough.

‘I also want to take this moment to remind you, that if you are delaying sowing that seed in fear of failure or the unknown it's time to surrender to the heart.

‘You will still bloom in the way you were meant to. No matter who does or doesn't notice you. Happiness held is the seed, happiness shared is the flower'.