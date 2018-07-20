Joy for grandmother Anita after M&S car park fine is wiped by firm as ‘goodwill gesture’ 

A TESCO worker is overjoyed after winning a long-fought battle against a private car parking firm.

Anita Wilson will no longer have to fork out the £90 she was fined for overstaying at Solent Retail Park in Havant on Saturday, March 26.

Euro Car Parks brandished the charge after Mrs Wilson, 57, was forced to overstay the site’s two-and-a-half hour limit during a visit to the M&S Foodhall – after her grandson was ‘violently sick’ in-store three times.

First aid-trained employees at the shop helped tend to little Alfie McHugh, three, after he was shaken up by the incident and had to put on a change of clothes.

But despite fighting the charge since it occurred, calling it ‘unfair’, Mrs Wilson was told by Euro Car Parks and Popla (Parking on Private Land Appeals) her appeals were unsuccessful.

That was until she went to pay the fine online – after telling of her woe in The News – only to find it had been wiped as a ‘goodwill gesture’.

She said: ‘I am absolutely delighted that someone finally saw sense and the charge was stopped.

‘There was no way I could’ve left the store on the day to go and move my car, knowing my grandson was so unwell in the shop.

‘I would like to thank The News for all their help and all its readers who reacted to the story so positively online.

‘I love M&S too and I am very grateful for their help in working with the car parking company to discuss my complaint and scrap the charge.’ ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​