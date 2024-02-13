Jurgen Klopp Welcomes 94-Year-Old Care Home Resident in Waterlooville

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the admissions process, Helen Cox, Home Admissions Advisor from Wellington Vale noted that Ilse has been a huge fan of Jurgen for over 25 years so she arranged for a life-size cardboard cut-out of Ilse’s hero to be in her room as a welcome gift.

Helen explained: “At Wellington Vale we always like to cater to our residents’ individual needs, from activities and food preferences to film choices and day trips – and this seemed the ideal way to make Ilse feel at home from the outset. She was completely taken by surprise by seeing Jurgen Klopp at Wellington Vale. As soon as she saw him, she threw her hands in the air and screamed ‘Hallelujiah!!’ ‘Kloppy Kloppy Kloppy!!”

Ilse saw Jurgen Klopp play for Mainz during a return visit to Germany to see her parents. She has been a dedicated fan ever since watching him manage Mainz and lead them to promotion in the Bundesliga.

Ilse said: “I have always admired Jurgen and couldn’t believe he was standing there in my room. It made me feel so special that Helen thought of this wonderful gift for me and, at the end of my stay here, I am taking him home with me too!”

