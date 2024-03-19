Emergency services cordoned off a portion of Kingston Crescent, near the surgery, this morning (March 19) after a package was reported to the police. The bomb disposal team arrived at the scene to assess the situation in hand and the employees at the nearby Aldi had to be evacuated in case of a bad outcome. People flocked to the area to get a look at what was going on and vehicles were directed down alternative streets in order to avoid the area cordoned off. Thankfully, the package was found to contain batteries posing no threat to public safety and the roads were re-opened soon after the confirmation. The road was closed for approximately two hours whilst the police and bomb disposal team dealt with the situation.