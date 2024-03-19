Kingston Crescent: Here's what happened in North End after a bomb threat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services cordoned off a portion of Kingston Crescent, near the surgery, this morning (March 19) after a package was reported to the police. The bomb disposal team arrived at the scene to assess the situation in hand and the employees at the nearby Aldi had to be evacuated in case of a bad outcome. People flocked to the area to get a look at what was going on and vehicles were directed down alternative streets in order to avoid the area cordoned off. Thankfully, the package was found to contain batteries posing no threat to public safety and the roads were re-opened soon after the confirmation. The road was closed for approximately two hours whilst the police and bomb disposal team dealt with the situation.
A spokesperson for the police said: "Earlier today we closed parts of Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth after concerns were raised about a suspicious package. Specialist officers were deployed along with other emergency services and a cordon was put in place. Initial inspection of the package by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team showed that it contained batteries and posed no threat to public safety." For more information about the emergency incident, click here.