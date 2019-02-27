Knife-wielding robber ambushed ‘fragile’ man before threatening Good Samaritan with blade ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A KNIFE-WIELDING robber launched a targeted attack on an unsuspecting vulnerable man by pinning him up against a window by his throat before stealing his jewellery.

Ruthless attackers Michael Betts, 32, and Michael Cahill, 39, spotted their victim outside the Spar shop in Sultan Road, Buckland, last October before pouncing on their prey – robbing the helpless man of his £350 necklace before fleeing the scene.

Michael Betts

As the pair ran off down the street, shocked witnesses came to the aid of the man – with one brave teenage girl even giving chase in an attempt to bring the offenders to justice, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

But as the eyewitness recorded the robbers on her phone before calling the police, the men suddenly turned on her – waving a knife threateningly at her in a brazen effort to scare her off.

One of the menacing duo was then heard saying ‘why don’t you use the knife on her’.

Prosecutor Paul Fairley told the court: ‘The defendants saw the man walking along the street before there was a conversation.

‘They took up flanking positions before moving in where there was a scuffle as the man was grabbed around his neck.

‘The victim’s £350 bracelet was then taken off his wrist before the men left the scene – leaving the man in some distress.’

The brave teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, decided to go after the assailants. ‘She gave chase on the men and got up behind them and was trying to take pictures before she rang the police,’ Mr Fairley said.

‘The woman was then told “get away or I will stab you”, before Mr Cahill said to Mr Betts “why don’t you stab her. He then passed the knife to Mr Betts who started waving the knife around threateningly.

‘The girl was then told to go away before she was punched in the face, with the force of the punch forcing her to sit down. She was left very upset.’

Both men were found by police a short time later. A screwdriver and another weapon were recovered from the drug addicts, who were under the influence from drugs and alcohol.

The court heard Betts had previous for attempted robbery in 2002 and possessing an offensive weapon in 2004.

Defending, Charles McDonald described the actions of Betts as being ‘selfish and spontaneous’ with him claiming his client lacked the intellect to plan the robbery. ‘He is not capable or sophisticated enough for there to have been premeditation,’ he said.

‘Up to his release from incarceration in 2010 there has been a period of years where he has been law abiding.’

Recorder Timothy Grice sentenced Betts, who pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article, to three years eight months behind bars.

‘You both obviously targeted an extremely fragile man who could not fight back, who you left in distress. You then produced a knife which you waved threateningly at a lady who had displayed courage, who you also left in distress,’ he said.

Mr Grice then added to Betts: ‘There is plainly good in you. I wish you well for the future.’

Cahill, of no fixed address, will be sentenced at a later date after the court heard he had been admitted to a psychiatric unit. He pleaded guilty to assault by beating, going equipped for a robbery and possession of a bladed article.