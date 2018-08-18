Landmark £3.5m property designed by the ‘father of Southsea’ to be auctioned 

A GOTHIC style Grade II-listed building worth up to £3.5m in the heart of Southsea is up for auction.

The landmark Friary development by architect Thomas Ellis Owen - one of the largest properties to come on the Southsea market in recent years - is now made up of 23 flats and a small shop.

Thomas Ellis Owen

The Friary, in Friary Close, off Marmion Road, was built in 1851 as a ‘model lodging house’ before it underwent a massive overhaul in 2008, resulting in it claiming the Best Restoration award by Portsmouth Society in 2010.

The 23 high-class flats are over three floors and within three separate blocks.

The building, with a guide price of £3m - £3.5m, will be offered for auction by Nesbits on September 27.

Thomas Ellis Owen is agreed by many to be the most eminent of architects working in Southsea in the 19th century.

He was responsible for many of the buildings that gave the emerging town its character, such as St Jude’s Church at the top of Palmerston Road, and distinguished buildings in Sussex Terrace, Sussex Road, Kent Road and surrounding streets.

To find out more call 023 9286 4321.