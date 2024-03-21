Lane closed following collision on M275 Northbound at junction 2 on Whale Island Way
Traffic is slow on the M275 following a lane closure due to a collision.
One lane has been closed and there is slow traffic due to a crash on the M275 Northbound at junction 2 near Whale Island Way (Rudmore Roundabout), according to the AA route planner. As a result, there are delays building.
