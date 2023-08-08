Langstone Harbour Board secures DEFRA funding for local fishers.

They have been awarded around £233,000 in grant funding, under the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs’ UK Seafood Fund: Infrastructure Scheme.

The total investment will be around £311,000 over the next 12-month period.

The Harbour Board’s aim is “to improve the UK seafood sector by providing increased capability for fishers at port and resilience to smaller scale fishing fleets.

Langstone Harbour

"Over the lifespan of the project, we will provide access to a safe pontoon to land catch, eight new commercial grade moorings, and a regionally significant maintenance facility.”

The funding will be allocated to three key projects – upgrades to the Eastney pontoon, lift-out facilities for vessels up to 47t and eight commercial moorings suitable for vessels 10 to 24m.

It is anticipated that these will help the 20 small sustainable commercial fishing vessels who use Langstone Harbour thrive and is anticipated to save over 200 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The Solent fishing fleet has experienced a decline for several reasons, including the closure of fisheries for the protection of sensitive habitats and suspension of fisheries due to concerns regarding stock.

A spokesperson said: “Langstone Harbour Board are looking forward to using the opportunity offered by the DEFRA fund as a step-change to our support of commercial fishing vessels and other small commercial vessels.”

The Harbour Board, based in Ferry Road on Hayling Island, is the statutory harbour authority, local lighthouse authority, and pilotage authority for Langstone Harbour.

Membership of the Board comprises six councillors from each of the two local authorities, Portsmouth City Council and Havant Borough Council, one councillor from Hampshire County Council and two members of the Advisory Committee representing a wide range of harbour stakeholders.