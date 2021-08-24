The fire service was called to the car fire on Brockhurst Road at about 6pm.

A man had put too much oil in his car and the resulting fire caused a large volume of smoke, said a fire fighter from the Gosport station.

Fire Service. Picture Richard Ponter

Nobody was injured, and only a small amount of water was needed to put the fire out.

