Large volume of smoke near Fort Brockhurst caused by car fire, flames tackled by fire fighters
GOSPORT firefighters extinguished a burning car near Fort Brockhurst this evening.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 10:14 pm
The fire service was called to the car fire on Brockhurst Road at about 6pm.
A man had put too much oil in his car and the resulting fire caused a large volume of smoke, said a fire fighter from the Gosport station.
Nobody was injured, and only a small amount of water was needed to put the fire out.