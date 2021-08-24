Large volume of smoke near Fort Brockhurst caused by car fire, flames tackled by fire fighters

GOSPORT firefighters extinguished a burning car near Fort Brockhurst this evening.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 10:14 pm

The fire service was called to the car fire on Brockhurst Road at about 6pm.

A man had put too much oil in his car and the resulting fire caused a large volume of smoke, said a fire fighter from the Gosport station.

Read More

Read More
The worst roads in Portsmouth and Hampshire - according to our readers

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fire Service. Picture Richard Ponter

Nobody was injured, and only a small amount of water was needed to put the fire out.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.