Last few tickets to see Jason Manford at Portsmouth Guildhall

TICKETS have nearly sold out for Jason Manford’s comedy show in Portsmouth.

The television comedian, radio host and recent West End performer will be at the Guildhall in March as part of his Muddle Class tour.

Jason, who has appeared on Channel 4’s Eight out of 10 Cats, BBC One’s Have I Got News For You and is a host on Absolute Radio, is in Portsmouth as part of his UK-wide tour.

The show features a wealth of new material about Jason growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become ‘middle class’.

He said: ‘Somebody said to me on my Facebook fan page, “it’s been ages since you’ve toured”.

‘I thought “no way, it was last year wasn’t it?” Anyway, long story short, they were right, it was years ago.

‘I just got fooled because I’ve been on tour doing musicals and the last tour is repeated on Dave ja Vu 13 times a day.

‘So I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit.

‘It’s going to be a great tour and I can’t wait to see you there.’

Muddle Class is at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, March 16 and doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are £31.80 which include booking fee and levy.

The show is not suitable for children aged under 13 and under-16’s must be accompanied by an adult.

It contains some adult language and themes.

March also sees Guildhall host the The Big Mouth Comedy Festival on March 10 and 11.

It will see everyone from established stars to up-and-coming amateurs taking over the stage for the two days.

Highlights include headliners Russell Kane, Lee Nelson, Andy Parsons and Seann Walsh, to some of the country’s greatest impressionists including Alistair McGowan and Jan Ravens, to the best of Edinburgh previews with Nathan Caton, Jen Brister, Angela Barnes, Ivo Graham and more.

Visit portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.