Discover idyllic Mediterranean climates, sandy beaches and picturesque scenery when you book your summer holiday with TUI.

Packages include regular and direct flights from Southampton to the Balearic Islands, where you could be enjoying the warmth of their summer sun in less than three hours.

There really is something for everyone

Relax in Menorca

The Balearic island of Menorca offers a slower pace to your holiday compared to its bigger Balearic sisters, Majorca and Ibiza. With long sandy beaches, rolling countryside, quaint villages, fairy-lit marinas and an abundance of family-owned restaurants, Menorca is the quintessential escape for a relaxing summer get-away.

Across the island you’ll discover stone monuments that date back thousands of years and ancient coastal paths leading to hidden coves just waiting to be explored!

Flight time: 2 hours 45 minutes

Majorca, an island for everyone

There really is something for everyone in Majorca – from families with young children to couples seeking quiet relaxation. The island is an ideal destination if you want to relax in beautiful, unspoiled countryside or on pretty beaches.

Magaluf, Palma, Pollensa and Cala D’Or offer lots of activities and entertainment along the coast with lots of beaches, restaurants, bars and nightlife. The mountains of the northwest are breathtaking and offer stunning views where the craggy cliffs fall sheer in the sea, while the old fishing village of Port Andratx is now a yachtie haven complete with trendy restaurants and stylish hotels.

Whatever aspect of Majorca you wish to explore, one thing’s for sure, you’ll be made to feel right at home wherever you go.

Flight time: 2 hours 5 minutes

Discover so much more to Ibiza

There’s no denying that Ibiza, otherwise known as the White Island, has become synonymous for being the party mecca but the island is also a destination of culture and grace.

Hop on board with Tui and encounter the enriching side of Ibiza. With historic ancient settlements, including its ancient capital city of Eivissa, you can immerse yourself in the island’s rich heritage. The island has some truly beautiful beaches ranging from rocky coves to white sandy shores and they are among the cleanest in the Med.

If all that doesn’t win you over then imagine sampling the succulent fresh catch of the day with a bottle of local wine whilst the sun dips down on the horizon.

Flight time: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Discover a range tantalising holiday destinations all flying direct from Southampton here