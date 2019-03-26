Lee Scratch Perry, Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, review: ‘a highlight of the year’

There was a sizeable crowd at the Wedgewood Rooms waiting for the return of the Mighty Upsetter Lee Scratch Perry after last year’s triumphant show.

After a pulsating set from support band Emiliyah and the Mightyz All Stars, more incense wafts across the room as a suitcase is placed on stage to signal the arrival of the wondering minstrel himself – Mr Lee Scratch Perry.

Wearing a blue pair of wraparound shades with flashing LED lights, Lee certainly makes an entrance. His hair is dyed red and the headgear wouldn't look out of place on a Thunderbirds set. There are enough rings on his fingers and trinkets to weigh down a lesser man.

It s hard to believe that Lee recently celebrated his 83rd birthday and is still touring the world with his dub- heavy grooves which he invented. He must be the oldest working man in show business. There's a glint in his eye as he informs the crowd he is here to party and they are certainly up for it on a Sunday night.

The band are a tight unit with a devilish backbeat, but it was a shame the keyboards were on a backing tape rather than having an additional member of on stage.

Highlight of the evening was Junior Murvin's Police and Thieves, made more famous by The Clash, whom he once produced. All too soon it was over, but the memory of a dub-heavy Sunday will remain a highlight of the year.