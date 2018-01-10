LEGO fans wanted for new Channel 4 series

Whether you are an AFOL (adult fan of LEGO) or you and your classmate spend hours after school building LEGO spaceships and fairy castles, Channel 4 is looking for the UK’s best brick building duo to compete in a LEGO building competition.

Tuesday’s Child, the production team behind the hit Channel 4 show, LEGO Masters, is searching for contestants who have the creativity, skill and imagination to win series 2 of the brick building TV show.

After a show stopping inaugural series, Steve Guinness, a 29-year-old science teacher, and Nate Dias, 43-year-old design teacher, were crowned LEGO champion builders with their human-scale model called Embrace Your Inner Child.

The duo won the coveted LEGO trophy (of course made out of LEGO bricks) and the chance to have their work displayed in the new LEGO Museum in Billund, Denmark.

LEGO Masters is now accepting applications for the new series, however, contestants must be aged over 9 years old to apply.

If you think you have got what it takes to become a LEGO brick building champion email build@tuesdayschild.tv.