Leonard Solicitors LLP launches new branch in Southsea

Eliza Bennett (left) and Inna Ayrapetyan outside Leonard Solicitors’ new Southsea office

With experienced lawyers dedicated to providing quality legal services throughout every stage of life, the firm has been established in Southampton, where it now has two offices, since 1990.

The Southsea office, located immediately opposite Waitrose in Marmion Road, will house a team of four legal experts offering services relating to Business, Property, Immigration, Family Law, and Wills, Trusts and Probate.

The team will be led by office manager and soon to be newly qualified solicitor Inna Ayrapetyan, who specialises in Immigration and Conveyancing matters. Inna will be joined by Senior Solicitor Sam Dickinson who focuses on Family Law, and Paralegal Eliza Bennett.

Leonard Solicitors LLP Managing Partner, Siamak Goudarzi, said: ‘We are delighted to be opening this new branch and I know the team are really looking forward to assisting business owners, local residents and other key stakeholders in this thriving area.

‘People in and around Southampton have valued our straightforward and accessible approach to a whole range of legal matters for 30 years. Despite recent economic turbulence, this success enabled us to open a second branch at the start of 2023.