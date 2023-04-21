News you can trust since 1877
Leonard Solicitors LLP launches new branch in Southsea

Law firm Leonard Solicitors LLP celebrated the opening of its Southsea branch by holding a launch party for existing and potential clients.

By Helen BarfieldContributor
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Eliza Bennett (left) and Inna Ayrapetyan outside Leonard Solicitors’ new Southsea officeEliza Bennett (left) and Inna Ayrapetyan outside Leonard Solicitors’ new Southsea office
Eliza Bennett (left) and Inna Ayrapetyan outside Leonard Solicitors’ new Southsea office

With experienced lawyers dedicated to providing quality legal services throughout every stage of life, the firm has been established in Southampton, where it now has two offices, since 1990.

The Southsea office, located immediately opposite Waitrose in Marmion Road, will house a team of four legal experts offering services relating to Business, Property, Immigration, Family Law, and Wills, Trusts and Probate.

The team will be led by office manager and soon to be newly qualified solicitor Inna Ayrapetyan, who specialises in Immigration and Conveyancing matters. Inna will be joined by Senior Solicitor Sam Dickinson who focuses on Family Law, and Paralegal Eliza Bennett.

Leonard Solicitors LLP Managing Partner, Siamak Goudarzi, said: ‘We are delighted to be opening this new branch and I know the team are really looking forward to assisting business owners, local residents and other key stakeholders in this thriving area.

‘People in and around Southampton have valued our straightforward and accessible approach to a whole range of legal matters for 30 years. Despite recent economic turbulence, this success enabled us to open a second branch at the start of 2023.

‘The opening of our Southsea office now marks the start of another exciting chapter in the story of Leonard Solicitors LLP, one we are confident will lead to more prosperity.’

