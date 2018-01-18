LETTER OF THE DAY: Please tart up our railway stations

Re your story about the state of Portsmouth Harbour railway station (Sort out this mess; Harbour station branded ‘one of worst in UK’, Jan 11).

Donna Jones is correct in saying that the Harbour station needs a massive overhaul in modernisation, not just a paint job.

Network Rail could also fix it so that Platform 2 could be brought back into use, leading to more capacity.

However, the Harbour is not the only local station that needs updating.

As you can see from my picture, Portsmouth and Southsea station is also in need of (at the very least) a clean and paint job.

It looks a little lost and outdated now that modern buildings are springing up around it.

The footbridge at Fratton could also do with a lick of paint.

It is noticeable that once again ‘the place down the M27’ gets better treatment than us.

Andy Cooper

Collins Place,

Southsea