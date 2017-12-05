LETTER OF THE DAY: We need a Gilkicker consultation

To all concerned Gosport residents – despite many attempts to get Gosport Borough Council to agree to meeting the public to answer questions on why there was no consultation and no communication about plans to develop the historic Gilkicker site the chief executive and council leader have refused to communicate on the subject.

I note that newly-elected councillor Steve Hammond has vowed to make the council more open and transparent – good luck with that one.

I hope Gosport residents will get behind our campaign and demand that the council along with any associated developer and other connected agencies meet with the public to answer the many questions they have not addressed on their website

Alan Durrant

Harbour Tower, Gosport