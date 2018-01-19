LETTER OF THE DAY: We urgently need a bus service to Fareham hospital

Have your say

I’m pleased to note that Fareham MP Suella Fernandes is calling for a bus service to Fareham Community Hospital (MP calls for bus stop, January 18).

I hope her Gosport colleague Caroline Dinenage MP, who represents my constituents in Stubbington, might join her in this.

Liberal Democrats have been campaigning on this issue for many years, ever since the bus stop originally provided at the Community Hospital was removed because the service had been insufficiently publicised.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Maryam Brady raised the issue in a question to Fareham Council’s December meeting.

She pointed out that the new triaging system which offers same-day appointments at the Community Hospital for patients in urgent need would increase the demand for a bus service.

Council leaders agreed to speak to bus operators and health professionals about the issue, and we welcome Ms Fernandes’ decision to add her voice.

Jim Forrest

Liberal Democrat Councillor for Stubbington