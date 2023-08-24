Local Art Group Exhibition

Rounderbout Art Group is a group of mixed ability artists that meet to support each other in their work.

They meet at Portchester Methodist Church every Tuesday from 1.30pm, starting back in September.

The artists work with different media and in different styles. Predominantly watercolour is used by most, but acrylic, pastilles and pencil is also used.

Langston Mill

Landscapes and animals are used as subject matter, and also figures and portraits. The subject matter is as diverse as the artists.

The exhibition attracted a good number of people to view the work with very complimentary and positive feedback.