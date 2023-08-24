News you can trust since 1877
Local Art Group Exhibition

Rounderbout Art Group from Portchester held their first exhibition of the year at the town’s Parish Hall.
By Dai JonesContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read

Rounderbout Art Group is a group of mixed ability artists that meet to support each other in their work.

They meet at Portchester Methodist Church every Tuesday from 1.30pm, starting back in September.

The artists work with different media and in different styles. Predominantly watercolour is used by most, but acrylic, pastilles and pencil is also used.

Langston MillLangston Mill
Landscapes and animals are used as subject matter, and also figures and portraits. The subject matter is as diverse as the artists.

The exhibition attracted a good number of people to view the work with very complimentary and positive feedback.

Rounderbout Art Group will be exhibiting again at Portchester Parish Hall on October 21/22.

