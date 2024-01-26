Local Charities Benefit from Santa’s Grotto at Meridian Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meridian’s Grotto is a regular annual fixture, providing a pocket-friendly opportunity for local families to meet with Santa and his magical elves.

Charities Rowans Hospice, Chestnut Tree House and Beacon Church Havant all benefit from the funds, which were presented to them by Havant’s Mayor, Rosie Raines, and the Mayor's Consort, Mr Graham Raines MBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each charity received over £700 thanks to the generosity of the 900 families that visited the Grotto during the festive period.

The charities with the Mayor of Havant, Rosie Raines, and the Mayor's Consort, Graham Raines