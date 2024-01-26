Local Charities Benefit from Santa’s Grotto at Meridian Shopping Centre
Meridian’s Grotto is a regular annual fixture, providing a pocket-friendly opportunity for local families to meet with Santa and his magical elves.
Charities Rowans Hospice, Chestnut Tree House and Beacon Church Havant all benefit from the funds, which were presented to them by Havant’s Mayor, Rosie Raines, and the Mayor's Consort, Mr Graham Raines MBE.
Each charity received over £700 thanks to the generosity of the 900 families that visited the Grotto during the festive period.
Meridian Shopping Centre Manager Rob Fryer said: “Our Santa’s Grotto is always well received by local families, and we were thrilled to learn that the funds raised were higher than the previous year, meaning our local charities will receive a well-needed donation in these challenging times.”