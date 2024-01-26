News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Local Charities Benefit from Santa’s Grotto at Meridian Shopping Centre

Meridian Shopping Centre, owned by Havant Borough Council, was delighted to announce that their popular Santa’s Grotto raised over £2,000 for three local charities.
By Gayle CassinosContributor
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Meridian’s Grotto is a regular annual fixture, providing a pocket-friendly opportunity for local families to meet with Santa and his magical elves.

Charities Rowans Hospice, Chestnut Tree House and Beacon Church Havant all benefit from the funds, which were presented to them by Havant’s Mayor, Rosie Raines, and the Mayor's Consort, Mr Graham Raines MBE.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each charity received over £700 thanks to the generosity of the 900 families that visited the Grotto during the festive period.

Most Popular
The charities with the Mayor of Havant, Rosie Raines, and the Mayor's Consort, Graham RainesThe charities with the Mayor of Havant, Rosie Raines, and the Mayor's Consort, Graham Raines
The charities with the Mayor of Havant, Rosie Raines, and the Mayor's Consort, Graham Raines

Meridian Shopping Centre Manager Rob Fryer said: “Our Santa’s Grotto is always well received by local families, and we were thrilled to learn that the funds raised were higher than the previous year, meaning our local charities will receive a well-needed donation in these challenging times.”

Related topics:Rowans HospiceHavant Borough CouncilMayor