Lord Mayor opens Portsmouth inner city Garden at Manor Infant and Nursery School.
There was much excitement as Portsmouth’s Lord Mayor preformed the cutting of the ribbon ceremony to officially open an inner-city interactive Nursery garden.
By Sarah LargeContributor
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST
Cllr Hugh Mason planted an Apple Tree in honour of the garden opening at Manor Infant and Nursery School in Fratton.
Nursery children aged three years old assisted in showing the Mayor around and pointing out all the fun things they will be growing. The children were very excited about eating the apples!
Rain clouds did not dampen the day, but instead helped to water the new tree.