Luci Papworth receives her 'Outstanding Service Award'

Luci Papworth, the Director of Operations-Clinical Coordination Centres, was honoured in recognition of her outstanding contribution and commitment to the ambulance service and her positive impact on patients.

The 'Outstanding Service Award' award was presented at the Ambulance Leadership Forum, a national ambulance sector event organised by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, at Celtic Manor in south Wales.

David Eltringham, Chief Executive Officer at SCAS, said: "We are incredibly proud of Luci, a qualified nurse who has worked in the NHS for 36 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Her clinical background and knowledge are vital components in her day-to-day success as director of operations for the clinical coordination centres at SCAS.

"Luci is a real asset for the trust and, despite challenges faced within her role, she conducts herself with complete professionalism and keeps others going.

"This is a thoroughly deserved award in recognition of her outstanding service, and I am delighted to pass on the congratulations of everyone at SCAS."

Anna Parry, Managing Director at AACE, said: "The Outstanding Service Awards give ambulance trusts the opportunity to pay tribute to one member of staff from each of our 17 member services who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their work during the past year.

"Whether they are frontline clinicians, control centre operatives, volunteers or working in support teams, this year's recipients have really done themselves, their patients and their colleagues proud, with each person highly deserving of this recognition by their peers."

*SCAS provides a range of emergency, urgent care and non-emergency healthcare services, along with commercial logistics services, to Hampshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, as well as non-emergency patient transport services in Surrey and Sussex.