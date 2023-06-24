Lucy Jackson's wine column | English Wine Week and supporting Drink Local

Ashling Park Blanc de Blancs

There are so many English wine producers now and they have come a long way in the last five to 10 years, with most of them being based along the south coast so you are able to enjoy a glass of wine with grapes that have been grown just down the road.

Relatively new to the scene, based in the South Downs are Ashling Park. Gail and the team have done a fabulous job of creating award-wining still and sparkling wines and offer fantastic tours of the vineyard as well as the option to stay for dinner, the night or even make your own gin. Their wines are stocked in a few of restaurants in the area too. I sampled a glass of their Blanc de Blancs (100 per cent chardonnay) sparkling wine in the seafront-based restaurant The Briny in Southsea this week, accompanied with a wonderful selection of seafood delights such as oysters, crab mayo and smoked salmon which made for the perfect pairing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hambledon is another great local vineyard with lots to offer. Established in 1952, making it England’s oldest commercial vineyard, the glorious estate not only make exceptional sparkling wine but are home to jazz festivals, wine-themed cinema nights and comedy evenings so there is something for everyone. There are also plans for a restaurant to open soon which will look out over the beautiful vines from which their grapes are grown. The Classic Cuvée is made up of a balanced blend of all three traditional grape used to make champagne (pinot noir, pinot meunier and chardonnay) producing a lovely complex fizz with balanced acidity for a great price (£34 RRP).

Lyme Bay Pinot Noir

Another great English wine producer which is a little further afield is Lyme Bay Winery, Devon who make one of the best English still reds I’ve tried. Their pinot noir rivals that of the French and really is a lovely drop if you get the opportunity to sample it. Balfour Estate based in Kent also have a great selection of still and sparkling wine, offering a lovely tour and restaurant experience too.

Now for something English, local and NOT wine but worth mentioning this week. Gospel Green have made a 2017 vintage rose cyder using traditional method production and pinot noir grape skins. Established in 1990, based at the Blackmoor Estate in Liss, Gospel Green produce some premium vintage cyders which are simply delicious and a nice alternative for a glass of fizz, retailing at around £15 a bottle.

If you haven’t got around to trying English wines yet, I really recommend giving them a go as you are missing out on some beautiful wines grown right here in the UK and they are only going to get better and better!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Jackson is Owner of Wines by the Sea. Call (023) 9229 3322 or email [email protected]