Vinho Verde simply translates as ‘green wine’ and usually has a lower-than-average alcohol by volume which is perfect as an easy drinking wine in the afternoon. At Wines by the Sea, we have a delicious new line of Vinho Verde in stock called Passatempo (£12.50 RRP) which is crisp, refreshing and packed with a lovely minerality – perfect with chicken summer salads and grilled fish dishes. Vinho Verde is becoming increasingly popular with some supermarkets now stocking this palate pleaser for under £10 a bottle.

Provence rosés from France have been the height of popularity in the wine world over recent summers and make an excellent tipple for those who prefer a light in colour but drier style wine with floral notes and summer berries. Most wine retailers will be overflowing with various brands of this style by now and the majority are very good. My advice would be, don’t judge a rosé by its colour as you could be missing out on some wonderfully dry but fuller flavoured wines by doing so, I recently sampled a delicious Corsican rosé which went down a little too easily. Sparkling rosés are also great wines for this time of year and are perfect for pairing with a variety of meals. Tinwood Estate in Chichester have just released their 2020 vintage sparkling rosé (£35 RRP) which uses the three grapes used in champagne production to create a beautiful bouquet of berry flavours and a lovely salmon-coloured sparkling wine which would go great with mushroom pasta dishes, prawn salads or even with strawberries and cream. Best of all it’s grown right here on the south coast, so you get to taste the best of what local wine production has to offer.