News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

M27 motorway crash between Port Solent and Fareham leaves two lanes blocked with drivers facing 45 minute delays

Drivers will be delayed by about 45 minutes this morning after a crash which has blocked two lanes on the M27.

By Joe Buncle
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 8:52am
The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Lanes two and three of the motorway were blocked at about 8.00am due to a road traffic incident between junction 12 near Port Solent and junction 11 near Fareham.

Live traffic update service Romanse said on Twitter:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘#M27 Westbound - Lanes 2 & 3 are BLOCKED between J12/#M275 #PortSolent and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an RTI, heavy delays of approx 45 minutes backed to #A3M.’

Both lanes have since been cleared but queues remain on the motorway.

M27Port SolentDriversFarehamTwitter