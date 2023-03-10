M27 motorway crash between Port Solent and Fareham leaves two lanes blocked with drivers facing 45 minute delays
Drivers will be delayed by about 45 minutes this morning after a crash which has blocked two lanes on the M27.
Lanes two and three of the motorway were blocked at about 8.00am due to a road traffic incident between junction 12 near Port Solent and junction 11 near Fareham.
Live traffic update service Romanse said on Twitter:
‘#M27 Westbound - Lanes 2 & 3 are BLOCKED between J12/#M275 #PortSolent and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an RTI, heavy delays of approx 45 minutes backed to #A3M.’
Both lanes have since been cleared but queues remain on the motorway.