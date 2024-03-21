M27 traffic: Broken down car blocks one lane of M27 between junction 7 and junction 5 westbound

A broken down car is causing delays on the M27 as it is currently blocking one lane.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The car has broken down between junction 7, Hedge End, and junction 5/A335, Eastleigh, and delays are heavy from junction 9.

For more information about traffic delays, click here.

Related topics:TrafficM27Traffic delaysEastleighHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.