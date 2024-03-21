M27 traffic: Broken down car blocks one lane of M27 between junction 7 and junction 5 westbound
A broken down car is causing delays on the M27 as it is currently blocking one lane.
The car has broken down between junction 7, Hedge End, and junction 5/A335, Eastleigh, and delays are heavy from junction 9.
