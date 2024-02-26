M27 Traffic: One lane closed on M27 in both directions near Fareham and Port Solent for emergency repairs
It is carnage on the M27 this morning due to one lane being closed in both directions as a result of emergency repair work.
The closure is between junction 11, A27, near Fareham, and junction 12, M275, near Port Solent and delays are significant. The closure is due to emergency barrier repairs following a road traffic collision that happened on Sunday (February 25).