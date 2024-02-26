M27 traffic: One lane on M27 remains closed in both directions due to emergency barrier repairs
A lane continues to be closed on the M27 between junction 11, A27, near Fareham, and junction 12, M275, near Port Solent in both directions following a morning if lengthy delays reaching upwards of an hour. The cause of the lane closure comes as a result of a road traffic collision that happened yesterday (February 25) which caused damage to the barriers.
People have been at the scene of the collision this morning to complete emergency repair works on the barriers to make them safe. The lane is still closed in both directions however the delays have begun to ease.