News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

M27 traffic: One lane on M27 remains closed in both directions due to emergency barrier repairs

Delays are starting to ease on the M27 after a morning of heavy traffic following a lane closure.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Feb 2024, 11:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A lane continues to be closed on the M27 between junction 11, A27, near Fareham, and junction 12, M275, near Port Solent in both directions following a morning if lengthy delays reaching upwards of an hour. The cause of the lane closure comes as a result of a road traffic collision that happened yesterday (February 25) which caused damage to the barriers.

People have been at the scene of the collision this morning to complete emergency repair works on the barriers to make them safe. The lane is still closed in both directions however the delays have begun to ease.

It is unknown how long the lane closure will be in place until. For more information about the closure and delays, click here.

Related topics:TrafficM27A27FarehamPort Solent