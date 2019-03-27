M27: Two lanes closed after crash with delays of 30 minutes

DRIVERS are being warned to expect 30 minute delays on the M27 after two lanes have been closed.

A multi vehicle crash on the westbound carriageway at Junction 8 for Bursledon has left two lanes blocked and queues back to Junction 9 for Whiteley.

Highways England tweeted: ‘Two lanes (of three) are closed on the #M27 westbound within J8 near #HedgeEnd - just east of #Southampton - due to a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are at scene. Updates to follow. Pls take care on approach.’

More to follow

