The incident is on the M3 eastbound and one lane has been blocked between junction 5/A287, Hook, and junction 4/ A327, Fleet. There are significant delays and National Highways has confirmed that emergency services are at the scene of the incident.

On National Highways Twitter, it says: “Traffic is stopped on the #M3 in #Hampshire eastbound between J5 #WarnboroughGreen and J4A #Cove due to a vehicle fire. Emergency services are in attendance. Delays of at least 45 minutes on approach. Please allow extra time for your journey. Thank you for your patience.”