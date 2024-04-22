M3 lane blocked between Hook and Fleet eastbound following vehicle fire
A vehicle fire is causing significant delays on the M3 ahead of rush hour.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident is on the M3 eastbound and one lane has been blocked between junction 5/A287, Hook, and junction 4/ A327, Fleet. There are significant delays and National Highways has confirmed that emergency services are at the scene of the incident.
On National Highways Twitter, it says: “Traffic is stopped on the #M3 in #Hampshire eastbound between J5 #WarnboroughGreen and J4A #Cove due to a vehicle fire. Emergency services are in attendance. Delays of at least 45 minutes on approach. Please allow extra time for your journey. Thank you for your patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.