Maintenance work to close railway lines between Fareham and Southampton

SOME train lines will be closed and replaced by bus journeys this weekend.

The South Western Railway lines between Fareham and Southampton Central will be closed all day Saturday and Sunday for maintenance.

But the train line between Fareham and Woolston will be open from 8.30am to 6.30pm on Saturday, reducing the length of the bus journeys on this route.

Over the two days, Great Western Railway services to and from Portsmouth will call at Eastleigh instead of Southampton Central. These trains will also serve Chandler’s Ford.

Southern Railway services on both Saturday and Sunday will be altered to run to and from Portsmouth.

Buses will run between Havant and Southampton Central.

On Saturday, bus services will run between Fareham and Southampton Central between 8.30am and 6.30pm.

On Sunday, bus services will run between Fareham and Southampton Central on normal bus Sunday service.

For more information visit southwesternrailway.com.