Major resurfacing work set to close Twyford Avenue and Stamshaw Road in Portsmouth at night

Colas, working on behalf of Portsmouth City Council, is to carry out major road surfacing and improvement works in Twyford Avenue and Stamshaw Road in the city.

The scheme will start on September 2, with preparatory day works and ongoing night works to be carried out in six phases to allow residents to access their properties.

Twyford Avenue and Stamshaw Road will remain under a full road closure at night for the duration of the scheme, although they will be reopened during the day and there is currently no weekend working planned.

In Twyford Avenue, preparatory works to fix kerbs, channels and infrastructure improvements will be carried out during the day with no road closure from September 2-13. Working hours are 7.30am-4pm. The full road closure for Twyford Avenue will be in place from September 9 for up to 19 nights. Working hours are 7.30pm-5am.

In Stamshaw Road, preparatory works to fix kerbs, channels and infrastructure improvements will be carried out during the day with no road closure from September 16-October 4. Working hours are 7.30am-4pm. The full road closure for Stamshaw Road will be in place from September 30 for up to 20 nights. Working hours are 7.30pm-5am.

There will be clear local diversions and signs will be in place. Colas will alsoprovide marshals to assist drivers accessing side roads, particularly as there are a large number of one-way road systems, and ensure that pedestrians are directed to safe crossing points. Footways will be open for pedestrians. Please allow extra time for your journeys.

There will be no on-street parking in areas where Colas is working. Please be advised that any vehicle in these locations while operations are ongoing will need to be moved under the Portsmouth City Council (Stamshaw Road and Twyford Avenue Resurfacing) (Temporary Prohibition of Driving, Loading and Waiting) (No.108) Order 2019.

When the new surface has been laid the road can stay hot for up to two hours, so please avoid crossing at these locations. If you do encroach on the hot surface it is likely you will get bitumen on your shoes or cycle. This can easily be removed with a proprietary cleaner, but take care before entering your property. Please also look out for your pets walking on the new surface, especially cats who may be out roaming at night.

Access will be maintained for emergency services at all times.

There will be some aspects of this work which will be noisy, mostly during the planing of the road surface; however this should only take 1-2 days of each phase. There will also be bleepers from vehicles when reversing - these are mandatory for health and safety reasons. Colas will endeavour to keep all noise to a minimum and your patience on this matter is appreciated.

These works will affect the bus routes – First Bus Service 8 journeys inbound and outbound after 7.30pm. The last Stagecoach Service 20 from Portsmouth via Twyford Avenue will be diverted. Please contact First Bus on 0345 6460707 and Stagecoach on 0345 1210190 for more information.

Please note, in the event of adverse weather conditions, the planned work could be impacted and the dates may change. Regular updates will be on Colas’ webpage and Twitter page, or you can contact Colas on (023) 9231 0900. Please visit www.colasportsmouth.co.uk and follow twitter @Colasportsmouth.