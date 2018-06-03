Make a Will Fortnight to help Rowans Hospice launches today

PEOPLE who make a will over the next two weeks can support The Rowans Hospice at the same time.

The Purbrook centre’s Make a Will Fortnight returns today with a number of solicitors across the area agreeing to waive their fees for writing simple wills in return for donations to the hospice.

Last year, 50 people took part in raising nearly £10,000.

Julian Thomas, head of legacy and trust giving at the Rowans, said: ‘We would always recommend people to take professional advice when drawing up their will, which is why we are delighted that 14 solicitors and will-writers are making their services available.’

Make a Will Fortnight runs until June 15. To take part contact participating firms Biscoes, Bramsdon & Childs, Cavell Associates, Jasper Vincent, Stokes Solicitors and Verisona Law.