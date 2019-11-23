Making Waves International Film festival teams up with The Guide Awards

The Making Waves International Film Festival returns next week.

And for the first time it will also feature screenings of all the films shortlisted in this year’s forthcoming Guide Awards.

Behind the scenes of the making of Spit of A Common Man, a short film in the running for Best Film at The Guide Awards, 2019.

The Guide Award for Best Film is presented in association with Portsmouth Film Society and hosted by Making Waves International Film Festival. All six short films, created by local filmmakers, will be shown as part of the evening at The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea from 7pm on Monday.

There is a £200 cash prize and a one-day Raindance Saturday Film School on offer for the winner.

Following the screenings, the films will be made available to watch online and the public will be able to vote online. The Guide Awards are launched on Thursday, November 28.

The film festival attracted 80 entries overall this year and will also be screening local, national and international films.

Awards for Best National Film, Best International Film, Best Actor, Best Director and Best Young Filmmaker will be presented on the night.

Portsmouth Film Society organiser Aysegul Epengin said: ‘After running the Shorts Cuts short film competition for 11 years it made sense to pool resources and collaborate. It means we have more marketing, more support from the community and a more focused competition.’

The competition itself will be run through Making Waves, which is organised by Trash Arts.

Trash Arts founder Sam Mason-Bell said: ‘We wanted to get everything under one umbrella so that we could take the short film competition to the next stage of its development, more films, better films and an amazing screening.

‘The films just get better year by year and there is no shortage of entries, it’s really exciting to be able to host something like this in Portsmouth.’

The MWIFF Best Film Award trophy is decided based on voting by the audience on the night.

Tickets are £5 in advance and £7 on the door. Go to wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.