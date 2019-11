Have your say

TWO drivers were taken to hospital after a three car crash on the A3 southbound.

A 41 year old man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with a head injury and a 39 year old woman also went to hospital to receive treatment for a cut arm.

Fire crews from Havant, Cosham and Waterlooville attended the incident which took place at around 6.30 pm at the A272 junction close to Petersfield.

The injuries were described as minor.