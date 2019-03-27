Man arrested over death in Hampshire pub car park is released without charge

Have your say

A MAN who was arrested in connection with the death of another man outside a Hampshire pub has been released without charge.

Peter Bradfield, 53, died from a head injury after an incident in the car park of The Cricketers pub in Heath End Road, Baughurst, on December 22 last year.

He was taken to hospital after the incident, but died on Christmas Eve.

A 35-year-old man from Micheldever was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 16-year-old boy, from Reading, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

The 35-year-old man has been released without charge, following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.

According to Hampshire Constabulary, the decision was made last month not to charge the 16-year-old.

Mr Bradfield’s family has been informed.