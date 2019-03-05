Man arrested over rape of teenage woman in Hampshire

POLICE have confirmed they have arrested a man in connection with the rape of a teenage woman in Hampshire.

A 33-year-old male is being questioned over the incident at Riverside Park, Southampton, on Sunday December 2.

The victim was aged 18 years.

Police said the man remains in custody.

Hampshire police posted a statement: ‘An investigation was launched after the young woman reported she was approached and raped by a man on Sunday 2 December, 2018 between 11.30pm and 11.50pm whilst walking along Woodmill Lane.

‘A 33-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody at this time.’