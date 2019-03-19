A MAN has been charged with murder after another was shot dead in a residential street in Kent.

Andrew Jenkins, 54, from Rochester, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead when police and paramedics were called to Cambridge Crescent in Maidstone shortly before 11am on Sunday.

Jeffery Mills, also 54, who lives in the street and knows the victim, was arrested and has since been charged with murder, possession of ammunition without a firearms licence and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, Kent Police said.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.