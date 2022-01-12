Man with broken leg is rescued after falling from a roof in Southsea
A MAN who slipped and fell from a roof had to be rescued by firefighters.
The emergency took place at a property in Festing Road, Southsea, yesterday afternoon.
The injured male had reportedly slipped from a roof and fallen onto a one-storey high ‘half roof’ below, breaking his leg.
Firefighters from Cosham and Southsea, along with an aerial ladder platform from Southsea, were scrambled shortly before 2pm.
Crews were able to secure the injured male in a personnel basket before lowering him to the ground.
The man was later transported to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.
Crew manager Andy Brown, from Cosham, said: ‘The man had fallen off the roof and broken his leg. He landed on a half-roof below.
‘He was in pain so was given gas an air by the ambulance crews. We packaged him into a personnel basket and carefully lowered him down.’