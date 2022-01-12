Man with broken leg is rescued after falling from a roof in Southsea

The emergency took place at a property in Festing Road, Southsea, yesterday afternoon.

The injured male had reportedly slipped from a roof and fallen onto a one-storey high ‘half roof’ below, breaking his leg.

Firefighters from Cosham and Southsea, along with an aerial ladder platform from Southsea, were scrambled shortly before 2pm.

A file photo of an amublance in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-3418)

Crews were able to secure the injured male in a personnel basket before lowering him to the ground.

The man was later transported to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Crew manager Andy Brown, from Cosham, said: ‘The man had fallen off the roof and broken his leg. He landed on a half-roof below.