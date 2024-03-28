Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warjun, the beautiful male snow leopard arrived at his new home, Marwell Zoo, on Tuesday, March 26 and he has joined Irina, the zoo’s female snow leopard, in Marwell’s snow leopard habitat. The gorgeous snow leopard is going to turn two in May and he has come from the Czech Republic.

Part of the snow leopard area will be temporarily closed off to guests while Warjun settles into his new home but Irina will be visible on the other side of the snow leopard habitat. Carrie Arnold, carnivores team leader, said: “Warjun is a really exciting new arrival to the zoo.

“He’s doing incredibly well since arriving last night and we’ve seen lots of positive behaviours as he starts exploring his new home.

Marwell Zoo has welcomed snow leopard, Warjun. Credit – Zoo Zurich, Peter Bolliger

“Irina has been quite curious about him and we’re hopeful they’re going to get along well.

“While he settles in, Warjun and Irina will be kept on separate sides of the snow leopard house but they can see each other and will start to get used to each other during this time.

“We’re hopeful they will get along and enjoy the snow leopard extension together when it opens later this year.

“Warjun is a young animal and we hope one day he will play a vital role in securing the future of this species.”